Dr. Julia Kwan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.



Dr. Kwan works at Cancer Care Associates Clnc Laboratory in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.