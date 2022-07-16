See All Dermatologists in San Pedro, CA
Dr. Julia Kwan, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (9)
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julia Kwan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.

Dr. Kwan works at Cancer Care Associates Clnc Laboratory in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Care Associates Clnc Laboratory
    1360 W 6th St Ste 370, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 519-8890
    California Skin Institute
    23451 Madison St Ste 330, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-9994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc.
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 640, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 543-4444
    Providence Medical Institute Dermatology & Laser Center
    21311 Madrona Ave Ste 100D, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 792-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 16, 2022
    I saw Dr Kwan for a distressing and debilitating dermatological condition and she was the first provider in 4 years to acknowledge the validity of my complaints. She took the time to explain her medical opinion, and provided references and answered my questions. Dr Kwan is incredibly knowledgeable, but more importantly, was forthright when we discussed that we don't know everything about human health and that some medical questions cannot be answered with current scientific knowledge. Dr Kwan discussed multiple differential diagnoses and proposed treatment plans for each one and considered my observations and input as a patient like I wished all professionals would. I found her practice through dermatologistoncall.com and she had rendered her opinion and Rx within a few hours. I cannot express enough how humanizing of an experience being her patient was when dozens of previous providers refused to examine my skin.
    Jase Grimm — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Kwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225194103
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

