Dr. Julia Leblanc, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Leblanc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Locations
-
1
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
-
2
Internal Medicine Associates8895 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-2081
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
i went in having trouble with my stomach and i was to have colonoscopy and scope down my throat in june and she move it up to april and she found a mass it was a stage 2 cancer and was almost closed thank god for her she save my life . Thank You So Much
About Dr. Julia Leblanc, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nw Meml Hosp
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leblanc accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leblanc has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.
