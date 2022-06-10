Dr. Macedo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Macedo, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Macedo, MD
Dr. Julia Macedo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Macedo's Office Locations
Squirrel Hill4516 Browns Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 422-7442
Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 246-5487
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Most wonderful Doctor I know. I fully trust here, she listens so well and is so intelligent. I am so grateful to have her as my doctor
About Dr. Julia Macedo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023428497
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Macedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macedo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Macedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macedo.
