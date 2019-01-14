Dr. Massaad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Massaad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Massaad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Emory Clinic Gastroenterology, Atlanta, GA5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-3184
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Smart, efficient and capable.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437335288
Dr. Massaad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massaad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massaad has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massaad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Massaad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massaad.
