Dr. Julia McGary, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia McGary, DDS
Overview
Dr. Julia McGary, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marysville, WA.
Dr. McGary works at
Locations
-
1
Cedar Family Dentistry505 Cedar Ave Ste C1, Marysville, WA 98270 Directions (360) 382-3704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGary?
Had a crown break down so I arrived to see if they could solve this and they had time right away. Went again when the glue failed on the temporary crown and again when it didn't fit in my night guard. Each time they were cheerful, efficient and took care of the problem. None of the problems were their fault,just the way things go sometimes. I recommend everyone in the office that I have ever dealt with, from the receptionists to the technicians and dentist.
About Dr. Julia McGary, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1336164169
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGary accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGary using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGary works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.