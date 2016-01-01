Dr. Julia McGuinness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuinness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia McGuinness, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia McGuinness, MD
Dr. Julia McGuinness, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. McGuinness works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McGuinness' Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuinness?
About Dr. Julia McGuinness, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1003201435
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuinness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuinness works at
Dr. McGuinness has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuinness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuinness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuinness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.