Dr. Julia Meisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Meisler, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Meisler, MD
Dr. Julia Meisler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Meisler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Meisler's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (West 80th Street)232 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024 Directions
-
2
ACN East - OB/GYN505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meisler?
Dr. Meisler was my OB-GYN for my first child, and she was a caring and attentive resource throughout our experience. Being pregnant for the first time, I had a lot of concerns about pregnancy, labor, and delivery, and Dr. Meisler was so knowledgeable and responsive that she helped allay many of my fears. She has also been equally supportive postpartum, taking time to help me troubleshoot breastfeeding/lactation issues. I feel so fortunate to have had a doctor who cared about making my pregnancy/postpartum experience a positive one, and we could not be happier with the outcome - our healthy daughter! I can’t recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Julia Meisler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407219066
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meisler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meisler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meisler works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.