Dr. Julia Melanson, DO
Dr. Julia Melanson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Buffalo Medical Group PC295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1150
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1150Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 6245 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1150
- 4 2121 Main St Ste 305, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 630-1150
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was kind and understanding. When she knew something could be unpleasant, she warned me and tried to get done fast. I highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982605879
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Melanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Melanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.