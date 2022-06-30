Dr. Motherway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Motherway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Motherway, MD
Dr. Julia Motherway, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Motherway's Office Locations
Tustin Irvine Internal Medicine17400 Irvine Blvd Ste F, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 838-5610Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 2:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Tustin Irvine Internal Med Group Inc15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 360, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (714) 838-5610
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knows what she’s doing
About Dr. Julia Motherway, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962544494
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- College of the Holy Cross
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
