Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD
Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Nemiroff's Office Locations
Retina and Eye Clinic2560 Rca Blvd Ste 112, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nemiroff has been my Ophthalmologist for about 3 years now and I could not ask for a more knowledgeable, compassionate, and thorough doctor. Both eyelids were drooping which infringed on my vision. About 6 weeks ago, she surgically removed the excess skin. My peripheral vision has improved 100%. What I thought were "floaters" in my field of vision, were actually my eyelashes causing me eyestrain and some minor stress headaches behind my eyes. Dr. Nemiroff was an angel, answering any questions and concerns I had both before and after surgery. She followed up promptly, even requesting that I text her photos of my healing eyes because I had never undergone a surgical procedure before, and I was not used to the healing process. I highly recommend her, and wish they could clone her in other medical disciplines.
About Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- USC & Doheney Eye Institute
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nemiroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemiroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemiroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemiroff has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemiroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nemiroff speaks Russian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemiroff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemiroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemiroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemiroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.