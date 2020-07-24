See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD

Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Nemiroff works at Retina and Eye Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nemiroff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina and Eye Clinic
    2560 Rca Blvd Ste 112, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drusen
Trichiasis
Stye
Drusen
Trichiasis
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Dr. Nemiroff has been my Ophthalmologist for about 3 years now and I could not ask for a more knowledgeable, compassionate, and thorough doctor. Both eyelids were drooping which infringed on my vision. About 6 weeks ago, she surgically removed the excess skin. My peripheral vision has improved 100%. What I thought were "floaters" in my field of vision, were actually my eyelashes causing me eyestrain and some minor stress headaches behind my eyes. Dr. Nemiroff was an angel, answering any questions and concerns I had both before and after surgery. She followed up promptly, even requesting that I text her photos of my healing eyes because I had never undergone a surgical procedure before, and I was not used to the healing process. I highly recommend her, and wish they could clone her in other medical disciplines.
    Christine Ben — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497018006
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC & Doheney Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Nemiroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemiroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemiroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemiroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemiroff works at Retina and Eye Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nemiroff’s profile.

    Dr. Nemiroff has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemiroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemiroff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemiroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemiroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemiroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

