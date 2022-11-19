Overview

Dr. Julia Obadiah, MD is a Dermatologist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Obadiah works at David M Kao MD in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.