Dr. Julia Padgett, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Julia Padgett, MD is a Dermatologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with U Va Sch Med

Dr. Padgett works at Dermatology Associates Of VA in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mohs Surgery Center
    10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 310, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 939-6191
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Julia Padgett and her staff provided exceptional service before, during, and after my Mohs surgery. Her compassionate bedside manner, poise, significant surgical experience, and calm reassurance when answering my questions gave me total confidence during an otherwise scary time. I’m grateful that Dr. Padgett performed my surgery with skill and ease. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else after Dr. Padgett! Thank you, DAV!
    About Dr. Julia Padgett, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padgett works at Dermatology Associates Of VA in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Padgett’s profile.

    Dr. Padgett has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Padgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padgett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

