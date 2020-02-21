Overview of Dr. Julia Posey, MD

Dr. Julia Posey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leland, NC.



Dr. Posey works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.