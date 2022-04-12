Dr. Rabadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM
Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Rabadi works at
Dr. Rabadi's Office Locations
-
1
Mitchell A Greenbaum DPM525 WOODBURY RD, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 433-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabadi?
I have been to Dr Rabadi for the past few months with my 7 month old. She has been such a calm in a storm with all of his toe issues. She truly has helped my son tremendously!!!! Probably one of the best doctors we have ever seen. Kind, caring and most importantly gentle. We love her and highly recommend!!!!!! Not only is the doctor amazing, the office staff is extremely friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821432915
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabadi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabadi works at
Dr. Rabadi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.