See All Podiatrists in Plainview, NY
Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Plainview, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM

Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Rabadi works at Mitchell A Greenbaum DPM in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
5.0 (179)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
4.8 (456)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
4.9 (431)
View Profile

Dr. Rabadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell A Greenbaum DPM
    525 WOODBURY RD, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 433-3353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rabadi?

    Apr 12, 2022
    I have been to Dr Rabadi for the past few months with my 7 month old. She has been such a calm in a storm with all of his toe issues. She truly has helped my son tremendously!!!! Probably one of the best doctors we have ever seen. Kind, caring and most importantly gentle. We love her and highly recommend!!!!!! Not only is the doctor amazing, the office staff is extremely friendly and helpful.
    Jenna D — Apr 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rabadi to family and friends

    Dr. Rabadi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rabadi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM.

    About Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821432915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabadi works at Mitchell A Greenbaum DPM in Plainview, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rabadi’s profile.

    Dr. Rabadi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Rabadi, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.