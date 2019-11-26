Overview of Dr. Julia Ratner, MD

Dr. Julia Ratner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Ratner works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.