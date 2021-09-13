Overview

Dr. Julia Ritsan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Ritsan works at Jewish Renaissance Med Ctr in Perth Amboy, NJ with other offices in Middletown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.