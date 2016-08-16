Dr. Ritter-Welzant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Ritter-Welzant, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Ritter-Welzant, MD
Dr. Julia Ritter-Welzant, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ritter-Welzant's Office Locations
- 1 9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 31, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-2200
- 2 200 E Joppa Rd Ste 204, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 337-0814
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritter-Welzant?
Dr. Welsant has treated both of my boys for the past 4 years and I could not recommend her more highly! I worked (professionally) with Psychs in the past and most of them take 5 mins per patient to do a quick med check and charge you as if you were there for an hour. NOT DR. WELSANT! She takes SO much time with us to make sure that she is covering all of the bases and choosing the right med and dose for their needs.
About Dr. Julia Ritter-Welzant, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811959224
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter-Welzant accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter-Welzant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter-Welzant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter-Welzant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter-Welzant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter-Welzant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.