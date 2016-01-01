Dr. Julia Rivers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Rivers, DO
Overview
Dr. Julia Rivers, DO is a Chiropractor in Shelby Township, MI.
Dr. Rivers works at
Locations
-
1
Rivers Chiropractic Center51547 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 739-8824
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivers?
About Dr. Julia Rivers, DO
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1083711550
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivers works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.