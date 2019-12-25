Overview of Dr. Julie Ruckman-Long, MD

Dr. Julie Ruckman-Long, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Ruckman-Long works at Ascension Medical Group Anderson Women's Health in Anderson, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.