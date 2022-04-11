Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillo, MD
Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo's Office Locations
Northwell Health400 E Main St Rm 661, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (203) 852-2281
Northwell Health777 N Broadway Ste 204, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-1625
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Julia Schaefer- Cutillo Is the best out here. Best person and physician. I never encountered such a person that is a doctor. In the way she cares responds to her patients with an enormous heart and incredible love. She is brilliant in her speciality of oncology. She turns gloom and doom of the disease of cancer and all that is entailed with a diagnosis. Physically, emotionally and beyond. She treated my breast cancer beginning in 2014 and has overseen everything as my medical oncologist. She is an angel. I have continued commuting down to mount Kisco since she left Dutchess. Anybody that has anything negative to say about Morgan or dr. Schaefer please note this Dr. SC is dearly loved and respected by many many people. Morgan is a sweetie and a kind person.
About Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillo, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912911389
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo has seen patients for Anemia, Osteosarcoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo.
