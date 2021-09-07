See All Ophthalmologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Julia Song, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julia Song, MD

Dr. Julia Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Song works at Southern California Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Eye Physicians and Surgeons
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 209, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-0700
  2. 2
    10861 Cherry St Ste 208, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-0700
  3. 3
    Miller Childrens Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2021
    Dr. Julia Song has been our family opthamologist for almost 11 years. She and Dr. Alice Song are outstanding physicians who genuinely care about their patients and want to do good for others. They have treated us for everything from medical emergencies (from the youngest to the oldest members of our family) to routine eye care and always stay calm and positive. They are also brilliant and kind. If I think about people I have actually met in life who have contributed to humanity, they are on the list. They make a difference to the community with their medical practice and volunteer work, and they have definitely made us a difference for our family, and especially us as parents. We are also highly indebted to Mike who is gold: the office is really well-run, the vibe is great, and the support staff is kind.
    About Dr. Julia Song, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1982629010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Song accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Song has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

