Overview of Dr. Julia Steinke, MD

Dr. Julia Steinke, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Steinke works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Renal Dysplasia, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.