Dr. Julia Steinke, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julia Steinke, MD

Dr. Julia Steinke, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Steinke works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Renal Dysplasia, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Steinke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology)
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500
  2. 2
    Par Rehab Services
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2400
  3. 3
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Nephrology) - Traverse City
    550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Congenital Renal Dysplasia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Congenital Renal Dysplasia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Patient Reviews:

    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Steinke was very nice and did a great job updating us on our son's issue.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Steinke, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083622807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Steinke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinke has seen patients for Congenital Renal Dysplasia, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

