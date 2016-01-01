Dr. Julia Symon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Symon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Symon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Symon, MD
Dr. Julia Symon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Symon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Symon's Office Locations
-
1
Corridor Primary Care PA1320 Wonder World Dr Ste 101, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-0807
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Symon?
About Dr. Julia Symon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821035171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Symon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Symon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Symon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Symon works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Symon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Symon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Symon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Symon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.