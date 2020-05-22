Dr. Julia Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Thornton, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Thornton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Washington Medical Center
Dr. Thornton works at
Locations
Summa Health Medical Group Gastroenterology75 Arch St Ste 301, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 253-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate Dr. Thornton and her "bedside manner" during this covid crisis. I have several conditions and she addresses them all. Her staff is patient with answering all of my questions. I don't know what I would do without her.
About Dr. Julia Thornton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1891710166
Education & Certifications
- University Washington Medical Center
- University Washington Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton works at
Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Diarrhea, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thornton speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.