Dr. Julia Toto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Toto works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BRISTOL in Bristol, CT with other offices in Southington, CT and Wolcott, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.