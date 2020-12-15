Dr. Julia Triggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Triggs, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Triggs, MD
Dr. Julia Triggs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Triggs works at
Dr. Triggs' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Triggs?
She did a miracle and turned my life around . Got my medicine right when over 100 psychiatrists in over 27 years couldn't do it.e
About Dr. Julia Triggs, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1760511000
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Triggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Triggs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Triggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triggs works at
Dr. Triggs has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Triggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.