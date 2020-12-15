Overview of Dr. Julia Triggs, MD

Dr. Julia Triggs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Triggs works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.