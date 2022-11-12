Dr. Julia Tzu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Tzu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Tzu, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Wall Street Dermatology65 Broadway Ste 904, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 931-0538Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 1:30pmThursday1:30pm - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time getting cosmetic injections for wrinkles. Dr. Tzu spent time discussing the treatment plan with me and I felt safe in her hands. My results are great and natural looking. I fully trust her with my face.
About Dr. Julia Tzu, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine|Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
