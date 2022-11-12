See All Dermatopathologists in New York, NY
Dr. Julia Tzu, MD

Dermatopathology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Tzu, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Tzu works at Wall Street Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wall Street Dermatology
    65 Broadway Ste 904, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 931-0538
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Infection
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2022
    First time getting cosmetic injections for wrinkles. Dr. Tzu spent time discussing the treatment plan with me and I felt safe in her hands. My results are great and natural looking. I fully trust her with my face.
    Jenn — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Tzu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558558031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine|Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
