Dr. Julia Vermylen, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julia Vermylen, MD

Dr. Julia Vermylen, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vermylen works at North Western Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vermylen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Feinberg
    251 E Huron St Ste 16-738, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-5924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Chronic Pain
Anxiety
Shortness of Breath

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Julia Vermylen, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932493277
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vermylen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vermylen works at North Western Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Vermylen’s profile.

    Dr. Vermylen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vermylen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vermylen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vermylen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

