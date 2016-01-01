Dr. Julia White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia White, MD
Dr. Julia White, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Beaver Medical Group Lp1690 Barton Rd Ste 104, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-0200
Robertson Pediatrics150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-8687Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Julia White, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pediatrics
