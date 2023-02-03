Dr. Julia Willingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Willingham, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Willingham, MD
Dr. Julia Willingham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Willingham works at
Dr. Willingham's Office Locations
-
1
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 730-5901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willingham?
This is the BEST Doctor I've ever had. She truly cares for her patients and it shows. She's good at anticipating the next move and staying ahead of my problems. I feel blessed to have found Dr. Julia Willingham, MD.
About Dr. Julia Willingham, MD
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1154765147
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willingham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Willingham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Willingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willingham works at
Dr. Willingham has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Willingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.