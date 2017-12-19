Overview

Dr. Julian Abrams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center



Dr. Abrams works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.