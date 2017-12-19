Dr. Julian Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Abrams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Abrams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Abrams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abrams?
excelente doctor
About Dr. Julian Abrams, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1669494746
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrams accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams works at
Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abrams speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.