Dr. Julian Abrams, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julian Abrams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Abrams works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Esophagitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Reflux Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julian Abrams, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669494746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrams works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abrams’s profile.

    Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

