Dr. Julian Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julian Anthony, MD
Dr. Julian Anthony, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony's Office Locations
Arch Health Medical Group Urology1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Arch Health Medical Group Poway15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Premier Urology Associates752 Medical Center Ct Ste 302, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions
San Diego Urological Med Group1901 4th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions
Sand Diego Office3969 4th Ave Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net of California
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anthony is well educated and has a fantastic bed side manner. He took care of me better than I deserve!
About Dr. Julian Anthony, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841392552
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- State University of New York, Buffalo
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anthony speaks Spanish.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
