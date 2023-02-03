See All Urologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Julian Anthony, MD

Urology
4.3 (143)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julian Anthony, MD

Dr. Julian Anthony, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Anthony works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA, Chula Vista, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anthony's Office Locations

    Arch Health Medical Group Urology
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Arch Health Medical Group Poway
    15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Premier Urology Associates
    752 Medical Center Ct Ste 302, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    San Diego Urological Med Group
    1901 4th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Sand Diego Office
    3969 4th Ave Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Prostate Removal
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Prostate Removal

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net of California
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Anthony is well educated and has a fantastic bed side manner. He took care of me better than I deserve!
    Paul — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Julian Anthony, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841392552
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
    • State University of New York, Buffalo
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Anthony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

