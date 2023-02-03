Overview of Dr. Julian Anthony, MD

Dr. Julian Anthony, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Anthony works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA, Chula Vista, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.