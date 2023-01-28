Overview

Dr. Julian Armstrong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastric Ulcer, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.