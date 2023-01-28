Dr. Julian Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Armstrong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Armstrong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants6317 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 361-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was excellent I was treated very well will recommend him to everyone thst I kmow.
About Dr. Julian Armstrong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center|Brooke Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Med Center|Madigan Army Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastric Ulcer, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armstrong speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.