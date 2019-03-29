Overview of Dr. Julian Bailes, MD

Dr. Julian Bailes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Bailes works at EVANSTON HOSPITAL in Evanston, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Meningiomas and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.