See All Neurosurgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. Julian Bailes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Julian Bailes, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julian Bailes, MD

Dr. Julian Bailes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Bailes works at EVANSTON HOSPITAL in Evanston, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Meningiomas and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michelle Clarke, MD
Dr. Michelle Clarke, MD
3.7 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
4.7 (36)
View Profile
Dr. John Atkinson, MD
Dr. John Atkinson, MD
4.0 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Bailes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evanston Hospital
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2000
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  3. 3
    Dr Richard Munson Enh Neurology
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  4. 4
    Luciano Dias MD PC
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 475-5646
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Meningiomas
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Meningiomas
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bailes?

    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. Bailes’ expertise and skill is exactly what one needs when dealing with the serious nature of neurosurgery. His confident and reassuring approach with my health concern puts me at ease. He performed brain surgery on me 4 years ago, I just knew I was in the right hands, and me walking and talking after it, is all the proof one needs. Kate his nurse, is the most timely to respond to email or phone concerns. Overall enuine quality & exemplary care team from start to finish.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julian Bailes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julian Bailes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bailes to family and friends

    Dr. Bailes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bailes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julian Bailes, MD.

    About Dr. Julian Bailes, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225138001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurologial Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nw Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nw Meml Hosp|Nw Meml Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Bailes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailes has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Meningiomas and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julian Bailes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.