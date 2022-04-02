Overview of Dr. Julian Bragg II, MD

Dr. Julian Bragg II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Bragg II works at Midtown Neurology PC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in West Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.