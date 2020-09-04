Dr. Julian Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Davies, MD
Overview of Dr. Julian Davies, MD
Dr. Julian Davies, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Davies works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Davies' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4250 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
Dr. Davies is fantastic. He has been taking care of my family for 16 years now! He is incredibly patient and thorough. I trust Dr. Davies snd feel so lucky that he has been my girls Dr.
About Dr. Julian Davies, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083795330
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davies using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.