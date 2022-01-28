Overview

Dr. Julian Deese, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburg, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Pittsburg.



Dr. Deese works at ETMC FIRST PHYSICIANS CLINIC, Pittsburg, TX in Pittsburg, TX with other offices in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.