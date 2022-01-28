Dr. Julian Deese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Deese, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian Deese, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburg, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Pittsburg.
Dr. Deese works at
Locations
-
1
ETMC Family Medicine2701 US Highway 271 N, Pittsburg, TX 75686 Directions (903) 946-5442Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Julian V Deese MD Pllc3209 4th St Ste 300, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 212-4399
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Pittsburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deese?
Doctor visit followed by a procedure
About Dr. Julian Deese, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1477598969
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Med Ctr
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deese works at
Dr. Deese has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Deese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.