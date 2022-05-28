Dr. Julian Escobar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Escobar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Escobar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.
Locations
1
Conceive Fertility Center6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 224-0778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
McKinney6850 Tpc Dr Ste 105 Unit B, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 483-3131
3
Tyler7925 S Broadway Ave Ste 210, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 561-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Todas mis visitas con el doctor son excelentes el es una persona amable y sobre todo muy profesional,la cual tiene la pasiencia y el tiempo de explicar. Sin duda uno de los mejores médicos
About Dr. Julian Escobar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245408780
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Georgia
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
