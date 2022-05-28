Overview

Dr. Julian Escobar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Escobar works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.