Dr. Julian Escobar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julian Escobar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Escobar works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conceive Fertility Center
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 224-0778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    McKinney
    6850 Tpc Dr Ste 105 Unit B, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 483-3131
  3. 3
    Tyler
    7925 S Broadway Ave Ste 210, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 561-8331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Julian Escobar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245408780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Escobar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Escobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

