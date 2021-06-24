Dr. Julian Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Garcia, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julian Garcia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.
1
Austin Regional Clinic6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-6611
2
Christus Family Medicine Associates - South5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 110, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 985-5516
3
Pro-Care Medical Center - Central Austin1015 W 39th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 371-7478
4
Pro-Care Medical Center - Cedar Park701 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 354-1571
5
Pro-Care Medical Center - South Lamar4544 S Lamar Blvd Ste 700, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 366-8658
6
Pro-Care Medical Center - Huebner Road9502 Huebner Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 881-0630
7
Pro-Care Medical Center - Northeast San Antonio11900 Crownpoint Ste 112, San Antonio, TX 78233 Directions (210) 881-0630
8
Pro-Care Medical Center - South San Antonio9727 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78211 Directions (210) 881-0630
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Escogí al Dr. Garcia por que habla español, me atendió muy bien.
About Dr. Julian Garcia, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Christus Spohn Family Medicine
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Texas A&M International University
- Family Practice
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
