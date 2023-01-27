See All Hand Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Julian Kuz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (91)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julian Kuz, MD

Dr. Julian Kuz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Kuz works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Michigan
    1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101
  2. 2
    Walker Surgical Center LLC
    3300 WALKER VW NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 588-6561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Kuz has performed elbow surgery and hand surgery on me in the last 6 months. He explained all my options in easy to understand language. He explained the exact surgery he would be doing. Both went off without a hitch. He and his staff were very professional during the visits and the surgery. I would definitely recommend Dr. Kuz.
    Tom — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Julian Kuz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265424196
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Orth Surg Res Prog
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Orth Surg Res Prog
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
