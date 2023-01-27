Overview of Dr. Julian Kuz, MD

Dr. Julian Kuz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Kuz works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.