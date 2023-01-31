Dr. Julian Magadan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magadan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Magadan III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julian Magadan III, MD
Dr. Julian Magadan III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, LMH Health, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Magadan III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Magadan III's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology4330 Wornall Rd Ste 40, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- LMH Health
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magadan III?
Always helpful. Very recommend by me.
About Dr. Julian Magadan III, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1568660389
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magadan III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magadan III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magadan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magadan III works at
Dr. Magadan III has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magadan III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Magadan III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magadan III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magadan III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magadan III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.