Dr. Julian Menendez, DPM
Dr. Julian Menendez, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Podiatry Foot and Ankle Care, PLLC5415 Park St N Ste C, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 380-6293
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Menendez is a wonderful doctor. Not only is he very knowledgeable but also has amazing bedside manners. His office has the latest technology so don't have to go to a lab or hospital to get x-rays. His staff is cordial and on task. I would highly recommend Dr. Menendez.
- Wound & Burn Care
- English, Spanish
- Tampa Veteran's Hospital
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menendez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menendez works at
Dr. Menendez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.