Overview of Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD

Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Cali and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Naranjo works at Comprehensive Interventional Pain Medicine in Hallandale Beach, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.