Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD

Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Cali and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Naranjo works at Comprehensive Interventional Pain Medicine in Hallandale Beach, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naranjo's Office Locations

    Broward Location
    2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 211, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 457-0064
    Homestead Location
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 206, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 268-4044
    Larkin Internal Medicine Inc
    7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 535, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 268-0610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 19, 2022
    I was a little scared because I always had Dr. Naranjo do my Procedures, But I decided to give Dr Himanshu a change and I'm glad I did, Very professional and understanding, Im glad Dr J. Naranjo has such a great partner...I was early for my appointment and Jesse put me right in the ladie in the back were amazing especially the Dr assistant, I arrived @ 1:12pm and got home by 2:30 Thank you so much.
    Lucy Montemoino — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093700015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Libre de Cali
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Naranjo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naranjo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naranjo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naranjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naranjo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naranjo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Naranjo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naranjo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naranjo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naranjo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

