Overview of Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD

Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Neonatology Fellowship - 1st of May Hospital



Dr. Paniagua works at Cimarron Pediatrics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.