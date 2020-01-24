See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD

Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Neonatology Fellowship - 1st of May Hospital

Dr. Paniagua works at Cimarron Pediatrics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paniagua's Office Locations

    Cimarron Pediatrics
    6000 Northern Pass Dr Ste B-2, El Paso, TX 79911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 321-5057
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care
Neonatal Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2020
    Best doctor hands down ! Always leave his office knowing my kids are in good care :) Love when we get Linda! She makes us feel so comfortable and actually remembers your kids and why they were in before. Never have a problem scheduling appointments , they always make room when I call if I’m concerned for even a sneeze . Love love love this offic and doctor !!
    Jenisa Medina — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770779506
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neonatology Fellowship - 1st of May Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center/R.E.Thomason General Hospi
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Paniagua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paniagua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paniagua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paniagua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paniagua works at Cimarron Pediatrics in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Paniagua’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Paniagua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paniagua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paniagua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paniagua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

