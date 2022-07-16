Dr. Pribaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julian Pribaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Julian Pribaz, MD
Dr. Julian Pribaz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pribaz's Office Locations
- 1 1 Tampa General Cir Rm G208, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201
-
2
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2413
-
3
Tampa General Hospital Cancer Care Tampa2 Tampa General Cir Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pribaz?
Dr. Pribaz is extremely talented and very thoughtful about how he conducts surgery, he has a lot of integrity and really cares a lot about his patients,
About Dr. Julian Pribaz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1831299833
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pribaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pribaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pribaz has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pribaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pribaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pribaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pribaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pribaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.