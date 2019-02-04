See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Julian Sosner, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julian Sosner, MD

Dr. Julian Sosner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Sosner works at New York Interventionl Pain Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sosner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ny Neurology Medicine PC
    305 7th Ave Rm 13C, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 633-1242
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Julian Sosner, MD

    Pain Medicine
    45 years of experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1356354088
    Education & Certifications

    North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
    Internship
    Lutheran Medical Center
    Internship
    Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Medical Education
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julian Sosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sosner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sosner works at New York Interventionl Pain Medical in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sosner’s profile.

    Dr. Sosner has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

