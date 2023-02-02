See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rensselaer, IN
Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD

Pain Management
4.7 (845)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD

Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Rensselaer, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Royal London Hospital Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

Dr. Ungar-Sargon works at Neurology and Pain Management in Rensselaer, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN and Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), EMG (Electromyography) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ungar-Sargon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology and Pain Management
    123 S Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 268-5243
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Neurology and Pain Management
    255 E 90th Dr, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 263-8233
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Neurology and Pain Management
    130 Professional Ct, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-8888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Migraine
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Morphine Pump Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 849 ratings
    Patient Ratings (849)
    5 Star
    (757)
    4 Star
    (45)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (35)
    About Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD

    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376642900
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Royal London Hospital Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • London University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
