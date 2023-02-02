Overview of Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD

Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Rensselaer, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Royal London Hospital Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Ungar-Sargon works at Neurology and Pain Management in Rensselaer, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN and Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), EMG (Electromyography) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.