Dr. Julian Whitaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Julian Whitaker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Locations
Whitaker Wellness Institute Medical Clinic Inc4321 Birch St Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 851-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julian Whitaker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1033282512
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
