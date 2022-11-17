Dr. Winocour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julian Winocour, MD
Overview of Dr. Julian Winocour, MD
Dr. Julian Winocour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Winocour's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0800
University of Colorado12631 E 17th Ave Ste C309, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2792
- 3 D4207 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-3574
CU Specialty Care at Highlands Ranch Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-4085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found out I had cancer and was quickly thrown into making many decisions. Dr. Winocour took the time to review the options that were best for me that no other doctor provided. He truly cares about his patients and their needs especially during a stressful time. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Julian Winocour, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winocour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winocour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winocour speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winocour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winocour.
