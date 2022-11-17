See All Plastic Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Julian Winocour, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Aurora, CO
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julian Winocour, MD

Dr. Julian Winocour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Winocour works at University of Colorado Hospital Authority in Aurora, CO with other offices in Nashville, TN and Highlands Ranch, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winocour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Colorado Hospital Authority
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-0800
  2. 2
    University of Colorado
    12631 E 17th Ave Ste C309, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 724-2792
  3. 3
    D4207 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-3574
  4. 4
    CU Specialty Care at Highlands Ranch Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-4085
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Breast Reconstruction
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I found out I had cancer and was quickly thrown into making many decisions. Dr. Winocour took the time to review the options that were best for me that no other doctor provided. He truly cares about his patients and their needs especially during a stressful time. Highly recommend him!
    — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julian Winocour, MD
    About Dr. Julian Winocour, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043553761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winocour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winocour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winocour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winocour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winocour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winocour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

