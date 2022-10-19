Overview

Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical and Dental School,|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Basko-Plluska works at Basko Dermatology in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.