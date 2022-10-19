Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basko-Plluska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical and Dental School,|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Basko-Plluska works at
Locations
-
1
Basko Dermatology1331 W 75th St Ste 402, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 596-8045Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- POMCO Group
- PreferredOne
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basko-Plluska?
Went to Dr Basko for a second opinion and after she did a biopsy discovered it was cancer. Dr Basko has taken care of everything and I have been under her care ever since. I highly recommend Dr Basko-Plluska to everyone in need of a dermatologist.
About Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Arabic
- 1295086742
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hosp|University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University Of Chicago Hospitals Chief Resident
- McGaw Mc-Northwestern U|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Harvard Medical and Dental School,|Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basko-Plluska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basko-Plluska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basko-Plluska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basko-Plluska works at
Dr. Basko-Plluska has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basko-Plluska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basko-Plluska speaks Albanian and Arabic.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Basko-Plluska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basko-Plluska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basko-Plluska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basko-Plluska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.