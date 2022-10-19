See All Dermatologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (123)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Basko-Plluska works at Basko Dermatology in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Basko Dermatology
    1331 W 75th St Ste 402, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 596-8045
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • POMCO Group
    • PreferredOne
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 19, 2022
Went to Dr Basko for a second opinion and after she did a biopsy discovered it was cancer. Dr Basko has taken care of everything and I have been under her care ever since. I highly recommend Dr Basko-Plluska to everyone in need of a dermatologist.
    About Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian and Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1295086742
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hosp|University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals Chief Resident
    Internship
    • McGaw Mc-Northwestern U|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical and Dental School,|Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
